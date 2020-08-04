Reporter Makes Donald Trump Look Like A Fool On Coronavirus Response & Twitter EXPLODES With Reactions! (Video)

Donald Trump is at it again, making us all scratch our heads and wonder how the f**k we ended up in the worst possible timeline.

The President sat down with Axios political reporter Jonathan Swan for a long one-on-one interview that was published online on Monday, and to call the whole thing a train wreck might actually be a nice way of putting it.

Throughout the nearly 40-minute-long video, Trump flat-out refused to say whether he found late Congressman and longtime civil rights icon John Lewis‘ decades-long career fighting for justice “impressive,” instead repeatedly harping on how the politician ditched The Donald’s inauguration back in 2016.

Trump also repeatedly shared his well-wishes for Ghislaine Maxwell, noting how “her boyfriend” Jeffrey Epstein “was either killed or committed suicide in jail.” And he quite literally waved away Swan’s questions about US intelligence reports showing Russian leaders put out a bounty on American troops’ lives in the Middle East. On a normal day, all that would’ve been plenty of Trump’s name-brand bull s**t for one sitting, but the Axios interview gave us one even bigger jaw-dropping moment: The Donald’s fact-free take on the coronavirus pandemic.

Carrying…