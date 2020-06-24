Reporter describes assault by Washington DC ‘BHAZ’ protesters: ‘I was singled out’

Ingraham played a brief video clip of Talcott being accosted by black-clad protesters, including one that demanded she stop filming because she was pointing her camera at people’s faces in violation

Talcott explained that the protesters may have been particularly angry because their try to take down a statue in Lafayette Square of Andrew Jackson was foiled by D.C. police.

“[P]olice came and pushed them back,” she said. “They were also trying to develop an autonomous zone which didn’t work very well — so tensions were high.”

Protesters vandalized St. John’s Church with the letters “BHAZ”, and attemptedto use barricades and other fencing to create an “autonomous zone” in the type of Seattle’s “CHOP” area.

“As the night went on there, were a bunch of protesters in shields at the front of the line as you see in the video,” Talcott told Ingraham. “I went to film that and they clearly didn’t want to be filmed, whatever they were going to do.”

“They decided I was an undercover cop,” she added. “I even, at times, showed some of them my bio and my stories to show them I’m clearly not. They were still running with this narrative and they wanted me out of the area.”

Despite the hostile reception, Talcott said a few protesters appeared to believe her assertion that she was a reporter.

Early Tuesday, Talcott wrote on Twitter that she had beeb pushed toward a line of actual police officers who briefly detained her on her own safety.

“I was handcuffed but not arrested, and they released me in a safe area,” she wrote.

Ingraham praised Talcott for her “gutsy” decision to engage with the unpredictable situation.