Reporter asks Trump to condemn Kenosha shooter. Watch his response

By
Jackson Delong
-

When inquired about the continuous demonstrations in Portland, Oregon, and Kenosha, Wisconsin, President Donald Trump declined to condemn 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse, who is dealing with murder charges for presumably eliminating 2 protesters in Kenosha.



Read The Full Article

Post Views: 34

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR