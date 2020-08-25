Report: Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra to come with S Pen, Note series to be replaced by Z Fold 3

A new report from South Korea suggests that Samsung will do some serious rescheming of its flagship offerings. With the S20, Samsung launched three variants (S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra). Meanwhile, the Note20 came with two variants: the Note20 and Note20 Ultra.

According to the report from The Elec Korea, the Galaxy S20’s successor, referred to as the Galaxy S21, will come with an S Pen – but only on the Ultra variant. The S21 lineup is expected in the first half of next year. The Galaxy S21 is reportedly codenamed “Unbound” with variants: M1, N2, and O3. The S Pen will apparently arrive…

