Report: Samsung Galaxy Note20 to have flat, 60Hz, FHD+ screen

Samsung will be launching a new Note lineup some time in August, and if a fresh report is to be believed, the vanilla-flavored Samsung Galaxy Note20s display is a significant step down from the Galaxy Note20+, and also a step down from the Galaxy Note10.

I do not know what you think. For me, I can’t accept any 60Hz mobile phone. It will cause me serious vexation.  Ice universe (@UniverseIce) June 17, 2020

Leakster Ice universe on Twitter suggests that the Note20 will have an appartment display, with 1080p resolution, and just a 60Hz refresh rate. Given that the complete Galaxy S20 lineup uses 120Hz refresh rate, utilizing an inferior display on the Galaxy Note20 seems like a means for Samsung to push customers to go for the higher-end and much more expensive model.

I think its comprehensive specifications are even lower than Note10, at least Note10 is still curved screen and narrow bezel.  Ice universe (@UniverseIce) June 17, 2020

Samsung had an identical strategy this past year with the Galaxy Note 10 and Note10+. The regular Note10 had an inferior battery, smaller display with FHD+ resolution, less ram, and it had one less camera compared to Note10+. It felt like Samsung was nudging buyers to pick the one with increased features. In hindsight, the Note10 at the very least had curved edges.

Samsung is performed with curved edges, because it has shown with the Galaxy S20 lineup. We could confidently speculate that Samsung will do away with them for the upcoming Note series, unless it decides to leave them as an attribute exclusive to its most-expensive Note20 model.









Samsung Galaxy Note20 renders

The Samsung Galaxy Note20 lineup will soon be announced at Samsungs Unpacked event in August, one thats expected to be held in a livestream. At the function, Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Note20 lineup and also a Galaxy Fold 2, Z Flip 5G, and possibly a Galaxy Watch 3.

