Report: Patriots receiver Marqise Lee is opting out

Patriots receiver Marqise Lee intends to opt out of the 2020 season, according to Jim McBride of the Boston Globe

Per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, Lee’s choice originates from the reality that he became a first-time father in February.

Lee got a $137,500 finalizing bonus offer, in addition to a base pay of $910,000, when signing a 1 year offer to sign up with New England in the offseason. By guideline, he’ll keep the finalizing bonus offer and his agreement will toll into 2021.

Given that he’s never ever prior to bet the Patriots and due to the reality that Lee has actually never ever satisfied the capacity that made him the 39 th general choice in the 2014 draft, it’s not the kind of defection that will trigger coach Bill Belichick to panic (not that he ever does anyhow). But the continuous exodus has actually handled a death-by-a-thousand cuts ambiance for the Patriots; as each next gamer opts out, others might choose to do the very same.

“I think everybody’s got to make their own individual decisions on that,” Belichick informed press reporters on Friday concerning the possibility of extra pull out. “They need to weigh their own scenario. Each among us is special and all of us have various lives, circumstances, households, environments etc and so on. So, there’s no 2 circumstances that are the very same. Everybody will need to make their own choice on that. My crystal ball is type of cloudy today, so I have no concept what will occur along …