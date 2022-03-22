The 42nd session of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities (CoE Congress) of the Council of Europe has just started in Strasbourg.

Also on the agenda of the March 22-24 session is the report on the results of the CoE Congress observation mission on the December 5 Local Self-Government Elections in Armenia. It will be discussed on the second day of the plenary session of the Congress, March 23.

At the beginning of the session, the Congress expressed its support to Ukraine. First the Ukrainian national anthem was played, then the delegates observed a minute of silence in honor of all the victims, and then expressed their support for Ukraine with applause.

Before the start of the session, the representatives of the Ukrainian delegation handed out badges with the Ukrainian flag to the delegates. Most of the delegates participate in the session with this badge in support of Ukraine. Many of the delegates declare that this session will be historic.

Tat Tat Harutyunyan

Strasbourg