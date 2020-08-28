Report: Indians’ Asking Price For Mike Clevinger “Ridiculous”

Indians right-hander Mike Clevinger returned Wednesday from a team-imposed demotion that lasted practically 2 weeks after he breached coronavirus procedures. Clevinger tossed 6 innings of two-run ball in a win over the Twins in his return, though there continues to be trade speculation fixating the 29-year-old as theAug 31 due date draws more detailed. He’s “definitely being talked about in trade scenarios,” tweets Jon Heyman of MLB Network, however the Indians’ asking price is “ridiculous.”

Clevinger definitely isn’t the most popular gamer in the Cleveland company in the wake of his current off-field errors, though it’s tough to fault the club for putting a high price on him. After all, the hard-throwing Clevinger’s a tested front-line manufacturer who’s inexpensive this year, in which he’s making a prorated $4.1 MM, and under control for 2 more complete seasons by means of arbitration.

Since he broke out in 2017, Clevinger has actually published a shimmering 2.97 ERA/3.43 FIP with 10.22 K/9 and 3.35 BB/9 in 470 1/3 innings. Along with AL Cy Young front-runner Shane Bieber, Aaron Civale and Carlos Carrasco, Clevinger assists offer the Indians’ rotation among the leading quartets in baseball (which lacks prospective increasing star Zach Plesac, whom the group optioned along with Clevinger). There’s …