Report: Global smartphone sales dropped 20% in Q1 because of COVID-19

The newest trade analysis report from Gartner brings a report about Global smartphone shipments in the course of the first quarter of the 12 months. As we’re all well-aware, COVID-19 started disrupting the world ranging from round December, which resulted in a worldwide halt of rather a lot of manufacturing and sales in China earlier than the virus unfold worldwide. Consumers have been spending much less on non-essential gadgets which brought on international smartphone shipments to say no altogether.

Global smartphone sales dropped by 20.2% YoY in Q1 of 2020. The high 5 smartphone manufacturers have been Samsung, Huawei, Apple, Xiaomi, and Oppo. Apple noticed a smaller decline in sales whereas Oppo, Samsung, and Huawei noticed probably the most vital decline. Xiaomi was the one model to develop in comparison with final 12 months, albeit by 1.4% YoY.

Samsung shipped over 55 million gadgets in comparison with greater than 71 million in the identical quarter final 12 months, Meanwhile, Huawei shipped over 42 million (versus greater than 58 million), and Apple offered 40 million in comparison with greater than 44 million final 12 months. Even with Huawei having the worst efficiency of this Quarter, it managed to maintain the quantity 2 spot for Q1.

Apples means to serve purchasers by way of its on-line shops and its manufacturing returning to close regular ranges on the finish of March helped recuperate some of the early constructive momentum, defined Zimmermann.

Apple had a powerful begin to the 12 months because of its new product line up that noticed sturdy momentum globally. If COVID-19 didn’t occur, the seller would have seemingly seen its iPhone sales attain report stage in the quarter. Supply chain disruptions and declining shopper spending put a halt to this constructive pattern in February.  Annette Zimmermann, Research Vice President at Gartner

Huawei will battle because it tries to regain momentum following COVID-19. On high of delaying manufacturing and sales, It continues to take care of the US extension of its ban towards Huawei’s doing enterprise with American firms, barring it from its Google Play License and forcing it to ship all its telephones with HMS (Huawei Mobile Services) as a substitute.

Check out the supply hyperlink for the complete report from Gartner

Source