Beijing’s top lawmaking body, the National People’s Congress (NPC), has reportedly passed a wide-reaching national security law for Hong Kong, which many fear could be used to override existing legal processes and further erode the city’s civil and political freedoms. CNN’s Anna Coren and Steven Jiang report.
Report: China passes Hong Kong national security law
