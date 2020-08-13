Report: Brooks Koepka regrets word choice in Harding Park comments

After talking the talk and stopping working to back it up with his play throughout the last round of the PGA Championship, Brooks Koepka has a couple of words he wish to have back.

Koepka was within reach of 3 straight PGA titles and a piece of history recently at TPC Harding Park, where he began the last round 2 shots off the lead of DustinJohnson But he drew criticism for some bold words following the 3rd round, where he put the target on his previous pal and relatively minimized Johnson’s profession achievements.

“A lot of guys on the leaderboard, I don’t think have won (a major), I guess DJ has only won one. I don’t know a lot of the other guys up there,” Koepka stated.

Among those “other guys” were ultimate champ Collin Morikawa and runner-up Paul Casey, both of whom began the last round together with Koepka at 7 under. In speaking to Golfweek, Koepka shared that he was sorry for a few of his word choice that might have been deemed a “shot” at other gamers when his intent was to concentrate on Johnson.

“To be honest, when I’m looking at a leaderboard I’m never looking at who is behind me or tied with me. I only look ahead,” Koepka stated. “I simply really didn’t understand the people at 8 and 7 (under). That part I are sorry for and I want I had actually utilized various words since I didn’t pay enough …