Replacement Cushion Ear Pads Earmuff earpads Cup Cover Pillow for Sony ps3 ps4 Gold Wireless Playstation 3 Playstation 4 CECHYA-0083 Stereo 7.1 Virtual Surround Headphone Headset

Price: $14.90
(as of Jul 29,2020 17:19:06 UTC – Details)
Product Description
sony ps4 0083 headband and ear pads
Black ear pads / white ear pads / headband original
Blue ear pads / velour personalise Production，Add different features
new headband replace old headband
blie ear pads and headband
velour ear pads and headband
Compatible with: SONY gold Wireless PS3 PS4 CECHYA-0083 7.1 Virtual Surround sound headset
Material: good quality leatherette and foam
Close to original
Compatible with: SONY gold Wireless PS3 PS4 CECHYA-0083 7.1 Virtual Surround sound headset
You will receive: 1 pair of ear pads