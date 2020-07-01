‘Repentant’ white supremacist gets his swastika tattoo covered up

A former white supremacist who is now a proud BLM supporter cried happy tears after having a huge 13-year-old swastika inking covered up – proudly telling his daughter ‘daddy does not hate people anymore’.

Dickie Marcum from Cincinnati, Ohio devoted to the huge racist chest piece when he was 20 and despite regretting it per year later claims he kept it as ‘punishment’ for good having it done.

The ashamed 34-year-old, who hasn’t been swimming since getting the tattoo, even had a red ‘X’ tattooed over it at his home by a pal in a bid to cover it up, nevertheless the ink faded out.

Dickie Marcum cried happy tears after having an enormous 13-year-old swastika inking covered up – proudly telling his daughter ‘daddy doesn’t hate people anymore’

Dickie pictured with his wife, 27-year-old restaurant manager Kayla Marcum

Determined to turn his back on his racist past, steelworker Dickie chose to take advantage of a tattoo studio’s offer to cover intolerant tattoos for a charitable donation, and banish the Nazi insignia forever.

Repentant Dickie went underneath the needle on ‘Juneteenth’ – a holiday celebrating the end of slavery in the United States – and proudly showed off the results of his new rose tattoo on social networking, issuing a public apology to ‘everyone he hurt’.

Now, the BLM supporter said he feels a ‘weight’ has been lifted and that he includes a responsibility to amplify minority voices.

Dickie said: ‘The past week has been only tears for me personally and they have all been happy.

‘I’m positively in love with this tattoo and I think a rose was a lovely choice because it represents love and growth, and I think that is a perfect representation of who I am now.

Repentant Dickie went underneath the needle on ‘Juneteenth’ – a holiday celebrating the end of slavery in the United States – and proudly showed off the results of his new rose tattoo on social networking, issuing a public apology to ‘everyone he hurt’

‘When I came home and my wife saw the cover-up, she started crying and hugged me and kept saying that she’s so proud of me.

‘My daughter does not really understand what that [swastika] symbol is, so I explained that the tattoo meant that daddy didn’t like people, and today she knows daddy does not hate people anymore.

‘I’m happy with myself, but I still feel shame for ever setting it up.

‘I have said and done things to individuals who they did not deserve and I’ll always remember those moments.’

Dickie, who is married to 27-year-old restaurant manager Kayla Marcum, said his negative attitude towards people of colour started at high school when he was bullied by some black students at the age of 15.

The ashamed 34-year-old, who hasn’t been swimming since getting the tattoo, even had a red ‘X’ (right) tattooed over it at his home with a pal in a bid to cover it up, but the ink faded away

This, coupled with socialising with those who regularly used racial slurs, laid the foundations for his beliefs.

In 2007 a black man was convicted of kidnapping and attacking his girlfriend, an experience that left him ‘blinded by hate’ and led to him getting the tattoo.

Dickie said: ‘When I heard what a black man had [done], I was blinded by hate and instantly shut down and all I really could think about was how much I hate ‘them’.

‘It’s a really stupid way to think, and I cannot justify how I felt and I’m not likely to, I was an idiot and I held onto that tattoo for 10 years as punishment to myself.

‘Because I lived nearly 20 years having that mentality, I felt like I deserved the shame that I felt plus it was so heavy I couldn’t bring myself to eliminate my shirt. I did not swim for 13 years.

‘When I came home and my wife saw the cover-up, she started crying and hugged me and kept saying that she was so happy with me.’

Dad-of-three Dickie said taking care of a construction site along with people from different races in later in 2007 persuaded him to alter his mentality.

A fortnight ago, more than a decade after obtaining the inking, Dickie shared snaps of his cover-up by tattoo artists at Silkworm Tattoo in Hamilton, Ohio, on Facebook.

The post has racked up more than 70,000 likes, shares and comments from people thrilled at his journey.

It reads: ‘I desire to give a HUGE shoutout to Kevin and Devin at Silkworm Tattoo for helping me close a long, horrendous chapter of my life.

‘As lots of you may know, I was previously a huge racist. I did not know any benefit.

‘Because of this, I decided to get something that would change my entire life for the worse.

‘For YEARS, I carried a symbol of hate on my chest. Today, I no longer carry that. I cried happy tears when I saw the cover up.

‘Not since stupid f**king symbol staring back at me.

‘Thank you Phil Knoche for letting me realize that they were offering this service.

Dad-of-three Dickie pictured at a Black Lives Matter protest in Cincinnati, Ohio

Dickie pictured with his two-year-old son, Kane. Dickie said: ‘The people who knew what I had on my body, who knew simply how much I couldn’t stand them, pulled me in, they embraced me and showed me that my mentality was wrong’

‘They are covering racial tattoos for free, so long as you donate to a charity. I’m really sorry. I’m sorry to everybody I hurt. I’m sorry for every thing I’ve done in the past.

‘I kept the tattoo for a long time as punishment for good getting it.

‘I even tried to tattoo an ‘X’ over it, hoping that people would see that it had been no longer me.

‘Over the past 15 years I’ve grown as a person. I’ve judged character, not skin tone.

‘It was described to me that I got it covered on Juneteenth, I didn’t even realise which was today.

‘I was so preoccupied with making certain I got to my appointment promptly. I love you all.’

Dickie, who’s dad to Kathryn Marcum, five, three-year-old Killian Marcum, and Kane Marcum, two, said he’d a lot of support from relatives and buddies on his journey.

Dickie said: ‘The those who knew what I had on my own body, who knew how much I couldn’t stand them, pulled me in, they embraced me and showed me that my mentality was wrong.

‘They showed me that just because I’d dealt with certain things from certain people, it doesn’t signify everybody is that way.

‘You need certainly to judge by character, maybe not by colour.

‘Once I got needs to know these men on a personal level, I realised how stupid I was for ever even thinking that entire races were beneath me.

‘When I found out about the tattoo studio’s offer I got connected and days later they’d something drawn up and I went in.

‘It was not my original intention to own it done on Juneteenth, but I cannot ignore the coincidence of getting it covered on that day.

‘I was so overwhelmed when I got my tattoo that whenever they explained what each charity was I picked one involving children who’ve got in big trouble with regulations.’

Dickie Marcum pictured with Kathryn, 5, Killian, 3, and Kane, 2, and his wife Kayla, 27

Dickie donated $60 (£39) and plans to donate more when that he returns to obtain his new tattoo finished this week.

Before the cover-up, Dickie attended a BLM protest in Cincinnati and claims individuals have messaged to ask him to attend more events since his inking saying he is now a ‘symbol’ for the movement.

Dickie said: ‘I feel just like a weight has been lifted, but I also feel like responsibility has been devote its place, and Personally i think now I have to get out there and speak for those who ‘re going unheard.

‘I fully support the Black Lives Matter movement. Though I had folks of every colour show me the light, at no point was that ever their responsibility to eradicate that type of hate, but it’s people like me who need to do that.

‘They shouldn’t need to convince people not to hate them.’