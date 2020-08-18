Repco Bathurst 1000 deal confirmed

News of the modification in main backer very first broke the other day, an unhappy Supercheap Auto manager dripping the info to News Limited after stopping working to protect a brand-new deal.

The occasion has actually been referred to as the Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 considering that 2005.

Supercars has now confirmed the Repco deal, the competing vehicle parts and devices seller inking a five-year contract that will start in 2021.

It will sign up with a variety of business plans currently in location with both Supercars itself and front-running group DJR Team Penske.

There is likewise speculation that Repco will take over from the embattled Virgin Australia as the title sponsor of the series.

For now, nevertheless, just the Bathurst deal is secured.

“We are delighted to welcome one of Australian motorsport’s most recognisable and premium brands as our naming rights partner of our marquee event from 2021,” stated Supercars CEO Sean Seamer.

“Having a partner who wishes to commemorate this renowned Australian occasion as much as we do is terrific news for our sport and an occasion which is relayed to around 298 million houses in 90 nations.

“Having such a distinguished brand name behind us is testimony Repco’s continuous assistance for the classification.

“We value Supercheap Auto’s period and anticipate dealing with them once again in October on what will be …