Rep. Zeldin calls on NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio to be removed from office to save city

New York City has seen a latest surge in violence following the City Council’s vote final week that included $837 million in finances cuts and funding reallocations involving the New York Police Department. The vote occurred after de Blasio pledged to lower the NYPD’s funding following mass protests towards police violence within the city.

The NYPD argued the surge in violence was attributed to early COVID-19 releases from city jails and up to date police reform. On Monday, de Blasio pointed the blame on the courtroom system and economic system amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is directly related to coronavirus,” de Blasio stated throughout a press convention Monday. “This is a very serious situation… As we’re getting into warmer and warmer weather, we’re feeling the effects of people being cooped up for months, the economy hasn’t restarted – we have a real problem here.”

From the start of the 12 months by way of Saturday, there have been 530 shootings in New York City. There had been 350 shootings throughout the identical time interval final 12 months, police stated.

There have not been this many shootings in New York City since 1996, Fox 5 New York reported.

Zeldin just lately penned an op-ed on FoxNews.com popping out towards defunding police.

“Mayor Bill de Blasio and New York City Council members seem to believe the NYPD only goes after purse-snatchers and teenagers with fireworks,” he wrote. “In reality, police officers have thwarted terrorist attacks, mass shootings and violent crimes, and saved countless innocent lives.”