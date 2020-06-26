Rep. Waltz on Lincoln statue being targeted: Cancel culture has become ‘ignorant culture’

Lincoln Park saw an uneasy standoff Thursday night after left-wing protesters said they in the offing to rally against a statue of Abraham Lincoln in Washington, D.C., that had been taken care of by freed slaves and dedicated by the African-American abolitionist Frederick Douglass.

DC MAYOR BOWSER SAYS ‘MOB’ SHOULDN’T BE DECIDING WHICH STATUES FALL AS PROTESTERS EYE LINCOLN

The Emancipation Memorial depicts Lincoln holding the Emancipation Proclamation and standing over a shackled, kneeling African-American. It represents the abolition of slavery in the United States — but opponents have criticized the juxtaposition of a looming Lincoln above a black man on one knee.

Earlier in the week, protesters announced which they in the offing to rally at the Emancipation Memorial on Thursday and Friday night. And on Tuesday, Washington’s congressional delegate, Eleanor Holmes Norton, said she planned to introduce legislation to eliminate the “problematic” statue.

“Although formerly enslaved Americans paid for this statue to be built in 1876, the design and sculpting process was done without their input and it shows,” Holmes Norton said in a statement.

Waltz said President Trump is directly to warn of consequences for those who break regulations and vandalize federal property.

“The mob culture cannot just decide what it wants to destroy. If we want to put a process in place, if we want to make these decisions as local communities, that’s fine. But the president is absolutely right. There needs to be consequences for what they are doing,” he said.

“Take five minutes and do a little research before you start going after statues,” the National Guard lieutenant colonel said, explaining the history behind the statue and how freed slaves participated in its creation.

Fox News’ Michael Ruiz contributed to this report.