Rep. Ted Yoho denies ‘accosting’ AOC, claims Democrat is ‘making hay’ out of policy disagreement

The Republican stated that when a press reporter approached him after the encounter, his reaction of “no comment” wasn’t suggested to belie anything suspicious either.

Yoho stated he has actually wished to engage constructively with Ocasio-Cortez for a long period of time on policy, and twice as felt the requirement to after she declared that some of the increasing criminal offense in her home town of New York was because of “the fact people aren’t paying their rent and are scared to pay their rent, so they go out and need to feed their child and don’t have any money, so they feel like they either need to shoplift some bread or go hungry.”

REP. TED YOHO OVERHEARD MAKING PROFANE REMARKS ABOUT AOC

“That was part of it, but it’s been a series of things. I can go into that, but I just asked her if we could have a minute of her time and asked for a question,” Yoho discussed.

“I was coming down from voting in the Capitol and as I walked across … she was coming up the stairs and I asked her. Hey, do you have a minute and she goes, yeah,” he continued. “We never had a conversation before and I wanted to ask her about the policy that she was telling people was OK to shoplift if you are hungry — it went backwards from there.”

Host Martha MacCallum asked if the claims of “accosting” Ocasio-Cortez held true, and pushed him on the claim he swore at or a minimum of about her.

“Did you call her disgusting? Did you suggest that she’s losing her mind? Did you use those words?” the host asked.

“No, everything was directed at policy and yeah, she thought it was right for people to go ahead and shoplift if you’re hungry, I said, ‘seriously, as many social programs and faith-based programs and all these food kitchens around, the best that you can do is to offer people in your district to go ahead and shoplift — while you’re calling at the same time to defund the police? Those are just absolutely the most fricken crazy policies you’ve ever had’ — and I said ‘your policies are disgusting’ and I turned around and walked away,” Yoho stated.

When inquired about utilizing the four-letter F word, Yoho responded that he merely whispered to himself that Ocasio-Cortez’s remarks to him were “such fricken B.S.”

Yoho continued, informing MacCallum that he continues to be troubled by Ocasio-Cortez’s remarks about the city discontent, because ethically allowing individuals to shoplift sets a bad example for kids, and harms the storekeeper that himself is attempting to earn a living throughout difficult financial times.

“She’s making hay out of this, she’s fundraising off of this, out in front of the Capitol using her COVID mask. Playing [music], laughing at of this. Yet, she’s on the flooring sobbing stating how bad this is however yet she’s out there stating the exact same thing. You understand, it’s disingenuous.”

“This was strictly policy and those policies are bad for this nation,” stated Yoho.

Ocasio-Cortez herself responded to the encounter on Twitter:

“I never spoke to Rep. Yoho before he decided to accost me on the steps of the nation’s Capitol yesterday,” she stated. “Believe it or not, I normally get along great w/ my GOP coworkers. We understand how to inspect our legal sparring at the committee door. But hi, “b—–s” get things done.”

The Democratic congresswoman later on offered a speech on the House flooring in which she called out Yoho’s “abusive” language.

