Rep. Swalwell on new information showing FBI spied on Trump: ‘They were right to do it’

SOURCE SAYS FBI REPRESENTATIVE USED 2016 RUNDOWN ON ELECTION DISTURBANCE AS ‘COVER’ TO CONCERN TRUMP GROUP

Fox News acquired a file that shows type-written notes by FBI representative Joe Pientka after an August 17, 2016 instruction to then-candidate Donald Trump, Michael Flynn and previous New JerseyGov Chris Christie “in support of ODNI briefings provided to U.S. Presidential candidates and two of their advisors.”

The instruction, which was held at the FBI’s New York Field Office, likewise consisted of a “13-minute defensive briefing” provided byPientka The file mentions that FBI authorities Kevin Clinesmith and Peter Strzok “approved” Pientka’s notes.

Swalwell knocked Trump and implicated the president of lying about being informed.

“By the way, he says in the meeting, ‘Joe, are the Russians bad?’ It’s like, yes, the Russians are bad and don’t eat glue,” Swalwell stated. “Like, should we even have to tell you that? … He told the country for years, but he was never given this briefing.”

MacCallum pushed Swalwell who, stuck to beliefs that Trump conspired with Russia.

“So President Trump was under investigation. Jim Comey said he was not. He said that to Congress under oath,” MacCallum stated toSwalwell “So the president was indeed under investigation.”

“What would you want a counterintelligence official to do when the president is asking the Russians to hack and they’re actually hacking,” Swalwell stated. “I hope they look into him. I hope if Joe Biden was doing this with any other foreign country that is seeking to influence our elections that the FBI would look into it, thankfully they did not but that’s kind of their job.”

MacCallum continued to press on the new information, stating Trump was not knowledgeable about the instruction, just for Swalwell to safeguard the actions of the FBI.

“He’s given pictures and graphs now because he doesn’t have the attention span to listen,” the congressman stated.