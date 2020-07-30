Rep. Stefanik calls out ‘height of hypocrisy’ by Cuomo in probing Hamptons concert

Host Pete Hegseth kept in mind that Cuomo did not challenge enormous demonstrations being held previously this summer season throughout New York City.

But Cuomo has actually condemned a jam-packed Chainsmokers concert that occurred in Southampton over the weekend.

In a video shared Monday on Twitter by the Democrat, a huge quantity of fans can be seen collected in front of the phase with little area in between one another– noticeably less than the advised 6 feet indicated to assist slow the spread of coronavirus.

“Videos from a concert held in Southampton on Saturday show egregious social distancing violations. I am appalled,” Cuomo composed along with the video. “The Department of Health will conduct an investigation.”

He concluded: “We have no tolerance for the illegal & reckless endangerment of public health.”

Billboard reports that the occasion was a charity fundraising event, with earnings going to numerous regional charities. According to the outlet, organizers guaranteed that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s standards and state and regional health requireds would be followed, that included temperature level checks upon entry, complimentary face mask hand-outs and regularly cleaned up restrooms.

Stefanik stated New York lost “thousands and thousands of beloved seniors” due to Cuomo’s assisted living home policy that allowed coronavirus-infected clients into the centers.

“I talked to my constituents who have lost one or both of their elderly parents because of the horrific policies from Gov. Cuomo’s Department of Health,” Stefanik stated.

“Cuomo is so quick to point fingers and launch investigations into New Yorkers, he needs to ensure that we have an independent investigation into his failed policies when it comes to protecting our seniors and nursing homes.”