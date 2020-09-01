Twitter labeled a video promoted by House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) of a progressive activist interviewing Joe Biden about police funding “manipulated content.” Scalise later deleted the tweet.
The video splices together footage from an interview between, Ady Barkan, who has ALS and speaks using a computerized artificial voice, and Biden.
Rep. Scalise promoted doctored video of Joe Biden on Twitter
