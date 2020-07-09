Rep. Rick Allen: Democrats should join Republicans in condemning lawlessness and supporting police

While it’s not perfect, our past has shaped us in to the nation we’re today – a land full of opportunity where it doesn’t matter where you’re from since you can choose where you’re going. There is still plenty of work ahead as we fight injustice and strive for a far more perfect union, but America is the preeminent bastion of freedom on the face of the Earth – and that is worth defending.

BLACKBURN RIPS BLM’S ‘TRAINED MARXISTS’ AS THREAT TO US – DAY AFTER CONTACTING OMAR TO RESIGN

In order to produce a more perfect union, we truly need leaders at all levels to do their part. That starts at the local level, where it really is incumbent on leaders to uphold law and order. In Seattle, it took an outbreak of shootings, robberies and violence ahead of the mayor ordered police to dismantle the so-called “autonomous zone.”

The dedicated men and women who serve in law enforcement need our support now inside your. It’s disheartening to see some leaders abandon them as we make an effort to have a bipartisan conversation about police reform. Some local leaders in our country prefer to use performative distractions than defend their police stations – a responsibility handled at the area level.

At their state level, I’m proud of Georgia’s Gov. Brian Kemp for stepping up and declaring a situation of emergency. Following violence in Atlanta – such as the recent murder of an innocent 8-year-old girl who had been shot while riding in a car with her mother – Gov. Kemp activated members of the National Guard. This sends an obvious message to those who desire to cause harm and destruction: We won’t allow you to destroy this country.

While I believe the easiest way forward is for state and local governments to step up, the us government also has a unique role to play. Unfortunately, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California and her fellow Democratic leaders demonstrate time and time again they would rather pass partisan political messaging bills than work with Republicans on bipartisan legislation.

In recent weeks Democrats prevented a vote on the Justice Act, which will enact sweeping police reform, and as an alternative passed their partisan police reform bill that was crafted without any input from Republicans and had absolutely no possibility of being signed into law. They also pandered to the socialist left-wing of these base by exploiting the COVID-19 crisis and voting to expand ObamaCare and enact high priced Green New Deal priorities.

This should be described as a time for unprecedented bipartisanship, but Democrats’ action – and inaction – throughout the last few weeks obviously shows that they’d rather appease the radical far-left than work toward a more perfect union.

I hope my colleagues throughout the aisle realize sooner rather than later that appeasing the mob won’t ever stop – when you give in, you are admitting defeat and only opening the door to more lawlessness.

I, however, am unapologetically proud to be an American and inspite of the division in our country, I still believe our best days are ahead. As a grandfather to 13 with one along the way, I will keep fighting for the nation’s values so my grandchildren can inherit an improved America.