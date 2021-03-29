Rep. Nikema Williams: It's my turn to pick up the mantle
Rep. Nikema Williams is not only the first Black woman to chair the Georgia Democratic Party, she is also the first Black woman to represent Georgia’s 5th Congressional District — the seat formerly held by the late civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis. CNN’s Dana Bash sits down with Williams.

