Rep. McClintock knocks Dems for ‘well-established pattern’ of ‘ostentatious investigation’ against Trump

“And then when nothing comes of it, they simply move on to the next pseudo-scandal. And that’s exactly what’s going on here. Frankly, I think these are big wins for the president.”

SUPREME COURT BLOCKS CONGRESS FROM GETTING TRUMP’S TAX RECORDS, SENDING CASE TO REDUCE COURT

McClintock, a member of the House Judiciary Committee, was reacting to the Supreme Court’s ruling that Trump is not immune to a subpoena from Democratic Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. over his financial and tax records. The court declined in a different case to issue a definitive ruling on whether congressional committees can have use of Trump’s financial records, throwing both dilemmas back to lower courts.

Vance had subpoenaed Trump’s records as an ingredient of a criminal investigation into potential wrongdoing by the president and his organization. Multiple House committees had also subpoenaed Trump’s records, basically as part of an effort at oversight also to inform potential legislation.

Cavuto asked McClintock if Trump could have avoided an unnecessary headache by simply releasing the information.

“I don’t think that would have been wise because the pattern the Democrats have established shows us they will look for anything pulled out of context and use it,” McClintock responded. “Someone with the extensive business empire of the president [is] going to really have a very, large bank of accountants and lawyers preparing the tax records.

“There’s probably nothing untoward in them,” the lawmaker said. “And I do believe what that he realizes is they will use anything they are able to get, even [on] something that’s perfectly legal and aboveboard.”

