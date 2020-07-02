Rep. McCaul admits Trump ‘did deserve, probably’ to know about Russian bounty intelligence

TRUMP NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISER SURPRISED NY TIMES ‘RAN WITH’ RUSSIA BOUNTY STORY, SAYS INFO WAS ‘UNCORROBORATED’

“These threats are coming in 2019 and then after a raid, reportedly after some Marines were killed and they had some detainees, this intelligence came out,” McCaul told host Trace Gallagher. “But another intelligence agency had a very strong dissenting view about the credibility of the intelligence it self.

“So, when you have sort of diversion or even a different viewpoint within the [intelligence community] it self, the briefer really has got the discretion. In this case, a career intelligence officer had the discretion [of] whether it rises to the amount of the president or perhaps not.”

McCaul added when there is a “low degree of confidence,” it may perhaps not be actionable. That can be a possible reason behind not briefing President Trump.

“As I examine this whole thing, though, I believe the president did deserve probably to know that this was out there only because [of] the timing of the peace deal with the Taliban it self that was going on literally two days after this presidential daily briefing came in,” that he remarked.

Although the president and the White House have insisted Trump was never briefed on any intelligence about Russian bounties before The New York Times reported on the matter June 26, another source within the military told Fox News on Monday that special operations forces raided a Taliban outpost this season and recovered roughly $500,000. A subsequent interrogation of an Afghan fighter revealed that the cash came from Russia.

The source added, however, that the information could not be easily verified and the incident was not contained in briefings to senior leaders at the Pentagon.

Reporting from the Washington Post indicated that Russian bounties are “believed to have resulted in the deaths of several U.S. service members.” The Associated Press reported that officials said an April 2019 attack on an American convoy that killed three Marines in Afghanistan is under investigation.

“It has been reported that there clearly was a raid by SEAL Team Six on a house with 18 arrests and there have been two of the detainees, [who] reportedly was talking about Russia,” McCaul told Gallagher. “And then, of course, they find a bag of cash with $500,000. That’s very significant.”

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

“And, if they’re talking about this coming from Russia, Russia has been in Afghanistan since 1979,” that he explained. “They’ve been up to no good – up to mischief. But, primarily, their connection with the Taliban has been more to defeat ISIS – not to kill America troops.”

“This would be a significant departure that I think would warrant the president knowing about this,” McCaul concluded. But again, a career officer decided that the amount of confidence wasn’t high enough, I guess.”