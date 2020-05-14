Rep. Maxine Waters says her sister died from coronavirus

“While I’m sitting here, my sister’s viewing is going on today in St. Louis,” Waters stated throughout a hearing of the House Oversight Committee’s brand-new choose coronavirus board. “Many families have been touched, and so I’m hopeful that we can all get together, Democrats and Republicans, and deal with this pandemic.”

Waters at first verified the fatality of her sister, Velma Moody, 86, recently in an interview with The Grio stating, “It is one of the most painful things that I’ve ever had to experience in my life.”

“She had suffered. And so we are going through a very difficult time. It was not easy, but in many ways, I’m so glad she’s out of pain.”

In The Grio meeting, Waters likewise highlighted the threats of the senior having coronavirus in retirement home, because her sister was staying in an assisted treatment center. “The nursing home is the only place we have for many of our seniors, many of whom have outlived their families.” “That’s where they go. And now these nursing homes are like a petri dish for the continued development of this virus that is killing us,” she informed the electrical outlet.