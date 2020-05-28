Rep. Maxine Waters Says Cop Who Kneeled On George Floyd ‘Enjoyed’ It



Rep. Maxine Waters says George Floyd‘s killing has her considering some law enforcement officials get up considering, “I’m gonna get me one today,” and she or he suspects George was this man’s one.

The Congresswoman from California joined us on “TMZ Live” and was outraged by Floyd’s dying by the hands of police, telling us it is bought her reflecting on different killings of younger black males by cops and white supremacists.

Waters says the Minneapolis cop who stored his knee jammed deep into Floyd’s neck for a number of minutes really “enjoyed doing it.” She took it a step additional with a concept about what goes by the minds of rogue law enforcement officials.



The method Rep. Waters sees it … the cop was out for blood, and that is why he did not care that residents weren’t solely witnessing his actions, however recording video of him slowly killing Floyd.

As for the opposite officers concerned — she’s not letting them off the hook, criminally, both.



The Congresswoman says the police and white supremacists who assume they’ll get away with killing a black particular person really feel empowered due to “dog-whistling” from President Trump.