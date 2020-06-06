Rep. Mark Green: D-Day anniversary — We must continue the fight to maintain the legacy of sacrifice

Operation Overlord was complicated, the largest joint airborne and amphibious touchdown in human historical past. Allied forces have been synchronized exactly at prearranged factors on the battlefield, with 6,939 ships, 925 C-47 navy airplanes carrying 23,000 paratroopers, and 156,000 Allied soldiers on the floor. The 82nd Airborne had to full a spread of targets, seizing bridges, strategic junctions, and villages alongside the equally storied 101st Airborne Division.

That day started the liberation of Europe from the tyrannical energy and management of Nazi Germany. The troopers who stormed the Normandy seashores fought with valor, writing our Nation’s historical past with their braveness, sweat, and blood.

As for the heroes of World War II, it’s the job of every of us to continue the fight to maintain their legacy of sacrifice—as a result of time is working out to hear their tales. One truth is definite—America wants to hear them greater than ever earlier than.

The legacy of World War II was lasting freedom, not only for America, however for the whole world. It’s as a result of of these courageous warriors on the seashores of Normandy—and Iwo Jima, and Anzio, and so many others—that we’re ready to look again on these bloody years with the deepest respect and admiration for many who laid a lot on the altar of freedom.

It was an honor to serve in the identical Division as these courageous troopers of just some generations in the past. And in the present day, I’m proud to symbolize the troops and households of the 101st Airborne Division at Fort Campbell in Congress.

Last yr, I used to be honored to journey to the seashores of Normandy in celebration of the 75th anniversary of their service. The alternative to go to these historic seashores and honor our troopers’ sacrifice was an expertise I’ll carry with me ceaselessly.

The courageous Americans who fought and died at Normandy gave their lives to protect our freedom. It’s our responsibility to protect their legacy with the respect and dignity they deserve.