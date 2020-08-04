Rep. Louie Gohmert’s daughter chides him for not wearing a mask before coronavirus diagnosis

“Wearing a mask is a non-partisan issue. The advice of medical experts shouldn’t be politicized. My father ignored medical expertise and now he has Covid,” said Caroline Gohmert, a musical artist who goes by Caroline Brooks and also uses the stage name BELLSAINT, in a pointed statement on Twitter Friday, two days after her father’s diagnosis was made public.

“This has been a heartbreaking battle bc I love my dad and don’t want him to die,” she continued. “Please please listen to medical experts. It’s not worth following a president who has no remorse for leading his followers to an early grave.”

CNN has reached out to Gohmert’s office for comment.

Gohmert had been scheduled to fly aboard Air Force One on Wednesday with President Donald Trump to Midland, Texas, but he tested positive for coronavirus during a pre-flight screening at the White House, a person familiar with the situation told CNN. A senior Republican aide told CNN the test results caused issues on the Hill where “a lot of staffers” were ordered to get tests before they can go to meetings and resume activity. Gohmert released a video statement on Twitter saying, “The reports of my demise are a great deal premature” and noted he was asymptomatic. “I don’t have any of the symptoms that are listed as part of Covid-19, but apparently I have the Wuhan virus,” he said. Before his diagnosis, Gohmert had told CNN in June that he didn’t wear a mask because he had been tested and he didn’t yet have the virus. “But if…

