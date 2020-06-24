Rep. Karen Bass Urges Americans to Keep Pressing for Police Reform



Rep. Karen Bass is worried Americans will ignore police reform if yet another major event captures headlines, and she’s encouraging people to keep carefully the pressure on politicians.

The U.S. Congresswoman for California’s 37th District joined us Wednesday on “TMZ Live,” to talk about the authorities reform bill and the uphill battle to obtain it through the Republican-controlled Senate.

Bass said she fully expects the bill to get held up in Senate, and fears those delay tactics will kill the momentum created in recent weeks by Americans protesting for and demanding an overhaul of police departments.

The way the Congresswoman sees it … the public includes a very short attention span and if a hurricane or other major event falls, she’s afraid police reform will be knocked off the headlines cycle.

That’s why she’s imploring peaceful protests to carry on nationwide — she believes that’s the only way lawmakers will act. And, if you should be wondering what goes on if the protests let up … Bass says just look at what happened after the L.A. riots in response to the Rodney King verdicts.