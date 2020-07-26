Rep. John Lewis to be carried across Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma during Sunday’s memorial celebrations

JOHN LEWIS MEMORIAL: HOUSEHOLD LAUNCHES PARTICULARS OF SIX-DAY EVENT OF HIS LIFE

From there, Lewis will be brought to the Alabama State Capitol, where he will lie in state. This will be open to the general public, and Lewis’ household has actually asked for that visitors use face masks and mouth coverings.

The memorial programs honoring Lewis started in Alabama on Saturday in his home town of Troy prior to moving toSelma Troy Mayor Jason Reeves applauded Lewis’ strength in “confronting Alabama state troopers” during the Civil Rights Movement.

“And now Alabama state troopers will lead his body around this state as we celebrate his life,” Reeves stated, as Lewis’ body was provided ahead of the memorial, “A Service Celebrating ‘The Boy from Troy.'”

His coffin was accompanied by a ritualistic military guard and draped in an American flag.

Following Sunday’s memorial occasions, Lewis will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol on Monday and Tuesday, prior to being moved to the Georgia StateCapitol Lewis will lie in state there on Wednesday, where a Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity service will be held that night.

Lewis is arranged to be buried Thursday in Atlanta at South-View Cemetery, which was established in 1886 by previously oppressed African Americans, according to the state’s tourist site.

