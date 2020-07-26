Rep. John Lewis’ body carried across Selma’s Edmund Pettus Bridge in Alabama tributes

As the wagon approached the bridge, members of the crowd yelled, “Thank you, John Lewis!” and “Good trouble!” the expression Lewis utilized to explain his tangles with White police throughout the civil-rights motion.

Some crowd members sang the gospel tune “Woke Up This Morning With My Mind Stayed on Jesus.” Later, some observers sang the civil liberties anthem “We Shall Overcome” and other gospel tunes.

The wagon rolled over a carpet of increased petals, stopping briefly atop the bridge over the Alabama River in the summertime heat so member of the family might stroll behind it. On the south side of the bridge, where Lewis was beaten by Alabama state cannon fodders in 1965, member of the family positioned red roses that the carriage rolled over, marking the area where Lewis spilled his blood and suffered a head injury.

As a military honor guard raised Lewis’ coffin from the horse-drawn wagon into an auto hearse, Alabama state cannon fodders, consisting of some African American ones, saluted Lewis.

The bridge ended up being a landmark in the defend racial justice when Lewis and other civil liberties marchers were beaten there 55 years earlier on “Bloody Sunday,” an essential occasion that assisted galvanize assistance for the passage of the Voting RightsAct Lewis went back to Selma each March in ceremony.

Lewis served in the U.S. House of Representatives for Georgia’s 5th Congressional District from 1987 till his death.

A series of remembrances started Saturday in Lewis’ home town of Troy, Ala., to commemorate the late congressman and his tradition. He will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol this week prior to his personal funeral service Thursday at Atlanta’s historical Ebenezer Baptist Church, which theRev Martin Luther KingJr as soon as led.

