Rep. Jim Jordan, refusing to wear mask at contentious hearing, calls proposed coronavirus oversight subcommittee a Democratic plot to attack Trump

Rep. Jim Jordan, at a Rules Committee meeting, turned down a plea by the Democrats to form a panel to discuss the Centre’s coronavirus response.

According to him, this is an attempt to humiliate president Donald Trump in this election year.

He said that this was an attempt by the Democratic party to go after the president. He further added that eight different institutes and committees of the House of Representatives were working to diminish the effects of COVID-19. He also said that they were already monitoring the disposal of payments in the federal fund to set aside as coronavirus aid.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that the subcommittee will focus on the implementation of relief measures and not the Trump administration.

