Rep. Jamie Raskin: I'm not losing my son in 2020 and my country in 2021
Rep. Jamie Raskin: I'm not losing my son in 2020 and my country in 2021

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) lost his son to depression in 2020. CNN’s Jake Tapper talks with him about having to deal with that tragedy in addition to leading the second impeachment of President Donald Trump.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR