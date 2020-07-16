Rep. Ilhan Omar In Hot Water As FEC Reveals Her Campaign Paid Over $1 Million To Husband’s Firm In 2020 Cycle

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) is receiving backlash this week after it was revealed that her campaign has paid over $1 million to her husband’s firm during this cycle.

On Tuesday afternoon, Federal Election Commission records were released showing that Omar’s campaign funneled $228,384.93 during the last quarter to the E Street Group, a Washington D.C. consulting firm that is run by her husband Tim Mynett, according to the Washington Free Beacon. Most of the payments were for digital and fundraising services, and they have brought the total amount that she has given to her husband’s firm to over $1 million.

Since being elected to Congress in 2018, Omar has been embroiled in scandal after scandal related to her various financial and personal issues. She’s been hit with backlash for campaign finance violations and for her lack of transparency over her various marriages, with her even being accused of being married to her own brother at one point.

Omar has also been accused of violating House ethics rules pertaining to the advance she received on a recently published memoir. When confronted about these scandals, the congresswoman typically refuses to address them, instead shutting them down as “smears” and “conspiracy theories.”

Omar and Mynett were each married to other people when they allegedly began having an affair with one another while working on her campaign. Though Omar denied that they were romantically involved, Mynett’s then-wife named the congresswoman in her divorce papers, claiming that the two were indeed having an affair.

“The parties physically separated on or about April 7, 2019, when Defendant told Plaintiff that he was romantically involved with and in love with another woman, Ilhan Omar,” court papers said.

“By way of example, days prior to Defendant’s devastating and shocking declaration of love for Rep. Omar and admission of their affair, he and Rep. Omar took the parties’ son to dinner to formally meet for the first time at the family’s favorite neighborhood restaurant while Plaintiff was out of town,” the papers added. “Rep. Omar gave the parties’ son a gift and the Defendant later brought her back inside the family’s home.”

When confronted about this, Omar refused to address the claims that she was having an affair with her campaign’s top vendor.

“I have no interest in allowing the conversation about my personal life to continue and so I have no desire to discuss it,” she said in 2019.

After divorcing their respective spouses, Omar and Mynett got married back in March.

This piece was written by PoliZette Staff on July 15, 2020. It originally appeared in LifeZette and is used by permission.

