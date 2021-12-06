Rep. Ilhan Omar fires back after McCarthy defends Boebert
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) tells CNN’s Jake Tapper that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy “is a liar and a coward” for his defense of Rep. Lauren Boebert’s (R-CO) Islamophobic comments.

