In addition, the JUSTICE Act helps improve police force by giving officers the tools, training and resources they need to continue working the right way.

Unfortunately, Democrats in the House and Senate are standing in the way of the forward-thinking legislation that ensures police officers are better trained to protect the communities they serve.

Congressional Democrats have proposed the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act as their alternative to the JUSTICE Act. The Democratic bill would provide a top-down approach that enforces national standards with no ability for local get a handle on, while rendering it harder for police officers to do their jobs effectively.

The Democratic bill would do precisely what the experts I met with at listening sessions in my district in Pennsylvania have warned against: get a handle on local police departments from Washington.

The JUSTICE Act deserves enactment since it would improve relations between police departments and communities across America, strengthen public safety, and unite the united states. The bill offers the commonsense solutions to bring about the improvements required at this moment in our nation’s history.

Local police departments play a critical role in upholding the rule of law, ensuring public safety, and keeping an ordered peace. The the greater part of police officers are incredible heroes who selflessly serve their communities, frequently at the chance of their own private safety and the wellbeing of their families.

However, recent events demonstrate that, like in every organization, our police departments are not immune from a small group of bad actors who erode public trust in the enormously important role law enforcement plays in our civil society.

Much can and may be done to help produce mutual respect between police and the communities they serve. Our national conversation about the dependence on improvement in law enforcement methods has produced many possible solutions to a problem which has reached an inflection point.

As the requires police force reform grew, and before any legislation was crafted by either Democrats or Republicans, I wanted to hear directly from law enforcement and community leaders in what was already being done on a lawn to change the way policing is conducted.

Over the past weeks, I have traveled around Pennsylvania’s 12th Congressional District to hold law enforcement improvement listening sessions. I have heard from members of the black community, religious leaders, elected officials, law enforcement agencies, police training experts, yet others to get yourself a sense of what is already being done locally that may be replicated nationally – and what needs to be performed that departments have yet to implement.

One common theme that I’ve heard is that local police departments cannot and may not be run from Washington. Policing in rural Pennsylvania vastly differs from what is required in towns. Any police improvement legislation should reflect this reality.

In our first listening session, in Sunbury, Pa., we heard from the police force of nine officers which has changed its policing model to concentrate on the needs of the community and increased training.

The Sunbury Police Department credited its success to its participation in a statewide law enforcement accreditation providing broad guidelines that may be met with locally-tailored training. We also learned that roughly only 10 % of Pennsylvania’s law enforcement agencies are accredited.

That means most municipal police officers are performing their jobs with a dearth of basic training, insufficient continuing education, and without implementing guidelines in areas like utilization of force and de-escalation.

In Wellsboro, Pa., we met with folks from the Emergency Response Training and Certification Association (ERTCA), a Pennsylvania-based police force training organization that models itself after continuing education for doctors.

ERTCA advocates for standardizing continuing education for police force and increasing training in community policing. The idea is to show police officers how positive interactions with the public make their jobs easier.

Former law enforcement officers and training experts told us that some police academies devote only 3 % of training time to community policing and developing an understanding of the root reasons for crime. ERTCA, by contrast, stresses that training focused on top-down change and a common understanding between community members and police provides about positive outcomes.

While ERTCA is a Pennsylvania initiative, its focus on community-oriented policing and problem solving should serve as a model for how local police departments across America train their officers to interact with the communities they serve.

These are just a number of the many types of what we heard on a lawn to assist in improving law enforcement methods.

The JUSTICE Act would be an essential first step to put these improvements in place, and deserves support from House and Senate members of both parties.

