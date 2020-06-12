Rep. Eric Swalwell Says D.A.s Trying Cops They Work With Is Problem, Here’s Solution



Rep. Eric Swalwell says District Attorneys around the world should not prosecute cops they normally use on cases — you can find just too many conflicts of interest, perceived and real.

The Congressman from CA joined us Friday on “TMZ Live” to share with you the police reform bill Democrats are proposing, and that he said the challenges of prosecuting needs to be addressed. Swalwell, a former prosecutor himself, says D.A.s and cops are partners who develop bonds over time.

As you understand … the D.A.s in virtually every major city are the ones tasked with investigating officer-involved shootings and police brutality incidents … like we’ve observed in Minneapolis, Atlanta and Buffalo.

Swalwell’s thought about this dilemma, and you need to hear his solution. He laid it out for people … describing something that would help reduce, if not eradicate, all conflict of interests when putting bad cops on trial.

Eric thinks the tide is turning after George Floyd’s death, and believes it’s time for the country to produce major changes and reforms that could go a long way toward ensuring justice for all.