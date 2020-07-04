Rep. Eric Swalwell calls for a nationwide mask mandate: ‘You’re protecting others’

DOES WEARING A FACE MASK POSE ANY HEALTH THREATS?

“Well, you know, we are seeing about a 56 percent increase in hospitalizations in California. In my area, about 200 cases each day in Alameda County — one of the largest counties in Northern California,” he stated. “And, it’s not that we’re increasing the testing. Of course, we’re increasing the testing…The rate of people testing positive is going up, and that’s what’s most concerning.”

Swalwell noted that while there is a marked increase in infections of America’s youth, the risk is “much higher” when “you put young people with their parents or grandparents over a holiday weekend.”

According to data from the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, there are now very nearly 2.8 million confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States and close to 130,000 deaths.

“The most critical [thing] is always to follow the science. And, [in] the calls I’ve been on with the governor [he says that] he’s going to allow science dictate this,” Swalwell explained. “And, you saw a number of counties open up in California for in-room dining, for bars, for hair salons and nail salons, and then have had to roll it back. And so, we really are evolving, Neil.”

The best way to combat the spread, in accordance with Swalwell, is masking up.

“And, if we wear a mask and then keep investing in the testing, tracing, and treatment, we can come out of this,” he told Cavuto.

Last week-end, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said she believes a federal mandate on mask-wearing is “long overdue”

However, wearing a mask has become a political point of contention over the U.S.

On Wednesday, state officials in Pennsylvania announced that residents are actually required to wear masks when outside their house, joining a growing list adopting universal mask mandates.

“I think we should have a nationwide mask mandate. I don’t think anyone believes we should have mask, you know, police. But, I don’t think you should be allowed in any public place without wearing a mask,” Swalwell remarked.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

“You’re maybe not doing it for protecting your self. You’re protecting others. And, that’s what, you know, being courageous is. That’s what being caring and kind is. [It’s] worrying about protecting others,” he described.

“And look, the sooner we do this, the sooner we come out of this. But, we can be our own worst enemies if we’re not going to wear masks,” Swalwell concluded.