Rep. Elise Stefanik to target Biden’s ‘failed record’ in prime-time GOP convention speech: reports

U.S.Rep Elise Stefanik of New York, thought about by numerous to be an increasing star in the Republican Party, will have a prime-time speaking area next week when the GOP holds its presidential nominating convention, according to reports.

Stefanik, 36, represents the state’s 21st Congressional District, far north of New York City– an area called the “North Country.”

She stated she will utilize her broadcast to attack what she referred to as Democratic candidate Joe Biden‘s “47-year failed record of far-left policies.”

THE 2020 REPUBLICAN NATIONAL CONVENTION: WHAT TO KNOW

Her remarks likewise will consist of a defense of what she called President Trump’s “record of results,” the Albany Times Union reported.

Stefanik revealed her choice to speak at the convention in a Twitter message on Friday.

“Honored to be invited to speak by @realDonaldTrump at #RNCConvention #RNC2020 next week,” she composed.

“It’s a great opportunity for the North Country to have a national audience,” she included, utilizing a quote she provided to the Daily Gazette of Schenectady, N.Y.

Stefanik informed the Daily Gazette she discovered of her speaking area just just recently.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE GOP CONVENTION COVERAGE

“The planning for the convention, given how unprecedented this year has been, has been updated throughout given the challenges,” Stefanik informed the paper in a phone interview, referring to disturbances triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

The GOP convention was at first set up to be held …