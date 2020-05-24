Rep. Biggs: FBI Director Wray opening internal review into how bureau handled Flynn case is ‘long overdue’

“I don’t know why this didn’t happen a long, long time ago,” Biggs mentioned throughout an unique interview on “Sunday Morning Futures,” including that the truth that the internal review is solely presently taking place provides “to the suspicion that some people have now of Christopher Wray.”

This improvement comes simply weeks after the Justice Department moved to drop its case towards Flynn as internal memos had been launched elevating questions concerning the nature of the investigation that led to Flynn’s late 2017 responsible plea of mendacity to the FBI — and particularly concerning the early 2017 interview that led to that plea.

The bureau mentioned the “after-action review” could have a two-fold goal: evaluating the FBI’s position within the case and figuring out whether or not any “current employees engaged in misconduct,” in addition to figuring out whether or not any “improvements” is perhaps warranted to FBI procedures.

“It’s really hard for me to get why now, when this thing started three years ago,” Biggs, a member of the House Judiciary Committee, mentioned on Sunday.

“All I can say is that the revelations that have come out finally, that show clearly that there was evidence that tended to exonerate Michael Flynn that was suppressed and you see all kinds of misconduct now coming out publicly that we in Congress had known about, maybe that’s put the pressure on him [Wray],” he went on to clarify.

Biggs referred to as the internal review “a good move.”

“When we start talking about this and take a look at it, we know that they’ve suppressed evidence and documents from Congress, from Michael Flynn’s attorneys … they were under court order to disclose it,” Biggs mentioned. “The law requires that they disclose it.”

He went on to say that “we also know that this investigation of Flynn itself was started for political purpose and we’ve seen documents come out recently because of that and this hasn’t been because of Christopher Wray … this is because of the inspector general looking at him and this other pressure that’s been put on him.”

Biggs identified that the timing of the internal review is “what’s most dubious.”

“The action itself is appropriate, but should have been done a long time ago,” he mentioned.

When requested if he thinks there will probably be any accountability that will come from the internal review he mentioned, “I would hope so.”

He famous that “we haven’t seen any so far.”

