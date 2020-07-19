Rep. Ayanna Pressley on school reopenings: Congress needs to lead in absence of the Trump administration

“We cannot move too quickly on this. The consequences are too great to consider. This is about the public health,” the Democrat told CNN’s Jake Tapper on “State of The Union.” “What needs to happen is Congress needs to continue to act as the conscience of this nation and to lead in the absence of this Trump administration to provide reoccurring payments and to mitigate the financial hardships and the burdens that families are feeling. To continue to address food insecurity. But we should not rush to reopen schools.”
Pressley continued that teachers “have already proven themselves to be courageous and dedicated educators.”
“We are now asking them to be caseworkers and in some instances martyrs. And that is unconscionable. Again, we need to pass the HEROES Act which is sitting on the desk of Mitch McConnell which makes massive federal investments to support the reopening of our schools when it is safe and this virus is under control.”
“They need to be learning, they need to be moving ahead. And we can’t — we cannot be paralyzed and not allow that or not be intent on that happening,” she told CNN’s Dana Bash on “State of the Union”.
Pressed over and over on whether schools should implement remote learning in the event that there is a flare-up of coronavirus cases in their district, Devos said, “I think the go-to needs to be kids in school, in person, in the classroom.”
