Rep. Andy Biggs: New House rule allowing proxy votes is outrageous – Increases Pelosi’s power

While the length of the rule change – which drew sturdy objections from Republicans – was labeled as “temporary” for 45 days, in authorities there is hardly ever a “temporary” length to any new centralization of power.

Under this new House rule, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has extra management over the House than any earlier speaker in American historical past.

HOUSE PASSES PLAN FOR PROXY VOTING, DESPITE GOP OBJECTIONS

House members now not need to journey to Washington to solid votes. We can vote from the consolation of our air-conditioned residing rooms and keep away from any questions from reporters or constituents.

More from Opinion

We can vote by proxy. Only a small variety of House members are required to be within the chamber for future votes, and every member may be armed with proxies from different members who determined in opposition to touring to our nation’s capital to solid their very own votes.

Until now, every member was accountable for casting his or her personal vote, and none of us might permit one other member to vote for us. The custom and transparency of this course of has now been turned fully on its head due to Speaker Pelosi.

Under the brand new rule change, we will’t make parliamentary inquiries to ask questions of the chair concerning the payments we’re voting on. We can also’t make a movement to adjourn the House. These two vital adjustments severely handicap the already fading rights of the minority social gathering.

The vote Friday night time was not solely unprecedented in our nation’s historical past – it was fully unwarranted.

Even within the midst of a public well being emergency, the Senate – which has entry to the identical well being info as does Speaker Pelosi – has been resuming its constitutional obligations.

Americans ought to applaud Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., for refusing to play Pelosi’s recreation by opposing distant voting for his personal chamber.

Worse nonetheless, Pelosi and her Democratic colleagues count on important employees of their residence districts to indicate as much as their well being care clinics, hospitals, grocery shops and different essential assignments to supply providers and sources to members of Congress in our houses.

How might Pelosi refill her luxurious freezer with ice cream with out these important employees?

GINGRICH RIPS PELOSI’S LATE-NIGHT TV ICE CREAM VIDEO: MOST ‘TONE-DEAF’ THING EVER FROM A HOUSE SPEAKER

Why do Democrats assume that members of Congress are extra entitled to stay within the comforts of our houses to discharge our constitutional obligations?

The American folks deserve higher – and they need to demand higher from their representatives.

Pelosi and House Democrats have despatched a horrific message to Americans within the midst of a nationwide disaster. Over 36 million Americans are unemployed due to their state native authorities responses to this coronavirus pandemic, however Democrats can’t be bothered to journey again to Washington to do the roles they had been elected to do.

Calls to suicide hotlines are up; home violence and abuse could also be on the rise; youngsters are out of college. But House Democrats don’t wish to ship a unified message that they’re standing with their constituents from the capitol.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR OPINION NEWSLETTER

Our vote Friday night time was a mockery and a shame for members who voted to affirm Pelosi’s distant and proxy voting system. America has confronted extra extreme challenges and crises in our previous. Even members of Congress have confronted harder bodily challenges to be in particular person, in Washington, to do the folks’s enterprise.

As members of Congress, we should uphold our constitutional obligation and custom to work from our nation’s capital.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In spite of House Democrats’ cowardly actions Friday, I’ll proceed to train the constitutional duties my constituents despatched me to Washington to hold out. I will probably be in Washington regularly, ready for Speaker Pelosi and my Democratic colleagues to affix me to carry out the enterprise our constituents count on of us.

I implore all of my colleagues: let’s present the American people who Congress is important and able to do the folks’s enterprise.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE BY REP. ANDY BIGGS