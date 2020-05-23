Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Gets Antibody Test for COVID-19



Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez simply obtained a test done on herself relating to coronavirus– yet do not stress … it’s not the one that’ll make you flinch to enjoy … we believe.

The congresswoman uploaded a video clip of herself obtaining an antibody test for COVID-19 in her indigenous New York … where she was obtaining blood attracted by a registered nurse at a pop-up test website inQueens The conveniently uncomfortable group must leave the space currently … you’re gon na see red things.

Lucky for us, we really did not need to see the needle enter– simply enjoyed it appear and also all the bandaging later, which ain’t so negative. AOC really did not flinch much either– she was extremely courteous and also friendly with the man, that informed her to anticipate a telephone call with lead to a couple of days.

She created of the experience, “Did you know? There are 2 types of COVID tests! The nasal swab tests if you have COVID now. Antibody blood tests check if you already had COVID, even w/ few or no symptoms.” It’s intriguing … obtaining the test indicates you believe you may’ve had the ‘rona at one factor or one more, and also may be immune to it currently.

As much as we understand, AOC hasn’t stated any type of feasible previous tightening– additionally uncertain if she’s been checked for the infection. If she did, we do not criticize her for not obtaining it on video clip.

exactly how they test for coronavirus &#x 1f92 e;pic.twitter.com/1zahhU6eVK — Where’s My Wallet? (@AbdiTV)May 23, 2020

In situation you have not listened to, the nasal swab they utilize to test for ‘rona is GNARLY … for some individuals, anyhow. They stick a lengthy Q-tip kind device in your nose, and also occasionally run it extremely deep. People have actually explained it as having your mind stabbed.