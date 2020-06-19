Rep. Al Green Says Juneteenth More Important Than Ever, Rips Trump for Taking Credit



Rep. Al Green says you will find more reasons than ever for all Americans to celebrate Juneteenth, and a national holiday is merely the start of what D.C. can do to honor the spirit of the day.

The Congressman from Texas gave us a brief history lesson on June 19 — which commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S. — and explained why the Black Lives Matter movement is rendering it more special this year.

Green’s all for making Juneteenth a national holiday — it already is in Texas — but he has his sights set on a more impressive mission … developing a Department of Reconciliation.

The congressman says regardless of the atrocities within our nation’s history, we’ve never reconciled them. He says it will take a fresh federal agency — working directly with the Prez — to create it happen. Green believes it’s essential if we’re serious about stamping out racism and discrimination.

Green points to Germany as a template for achieving this and makes a strong case for why Confederate statues gotta go too.