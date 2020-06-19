Rep. Al Green Says Juneteenth More Important Than Ever, Rips Trump for Taking Credit

TMZ.com
Rep. Al Green says you will find more reasons than ever for all Americans to celebrate Juneteenth, and a national holiday is merely the start of what D.C. can do to honor the spirit of the day.
The Congressman from Texas gave us a brief history lesson on June 19 — which commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S. — and explained why the Black Lives Matter movement is rendering it more special this year.
Green’s all for making Juneteenth a national holiday — it already is in Texas — but he has his sights set on a more impressive mission … developing a Department of Reconciliation.
The congressman says regardless of the atrocities within our nation’s history, we’ve never reconciled them. He says it will take a fresh federal agency — working directly with the Prez — to create it happen. Green believes it’s essential if we’re serious about stamping out racism and discrimination.
Green points to Germany as a template for achieving this and makes a strong case for why Confederate statues gotta go too.
As for President Trump bragging he made Juneteenth “very famous” — well let us just say school’s in session … and Congressman Green is the teacher.