Rep. Adam Schiff: This is a shocking betrayal of our democracy

By
Mayukh Saha
-

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) says the emergency needs of the US Postal Service must be addressed, and accuses President Donald Trump of not wanting to improve the function of the USPS in an attempt to disenfranchise voters. #CNN #News

