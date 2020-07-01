So what happened? When states reopened to try to save the economy, the fate of the pandemic shifted from government mandates to personal responsibility.

Only about 5% to 8% of the US populace has been infected with this particular new coronavirus, meaning we’ve a long way to go before reaching herd immunity

Herd immunity generally happens when 70% to 90% of a population becomes immune to an infectious disease — either because people have been infected and recovered, or because they are vaccinated.

There’s also no cure for the novel coronavirus. So the only way to get a grip on this lethal pandemic is through personal behavior — like staying 6 feet away from the others, including in social situations, and wearing a nose and mouth mask.

“It is critical that we all take the personal responsibility to slow the transmission of Covid-19 and embrace the universal use of face coverings,” Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said Tuesday.

I’m young and healthier, so I’m not worried

“Specifically, I’m addressing the younger members of our society, the millennials and the Generation Z’s,” Redfield said in calling for face coverings. “I ask those that are listening to spread the word.”

In Florida, the median age group for all those infected in March was people within their 60s. But in the past couple weeks, that median age has plummeted to young adults within their early 30s, Gov. Ron DeSantis said in late June.

After Florida started reopening in early May, Erika Crisp and 15 friends went to celebrate a birthday at a bar where no one was wearing a mask. All 16 friends came down with Covid-19

During their particular date, the virus seemed “out of sight, out of mind” because they did not know anybody who had contracted it, Crisp said. The group also had a false sense of security, she said, because their governor said it absolutely was safe to reopen.

“I feel foolish. It’s too soon,” Crisp said.

report testing positive for Covid-19 back in March. Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, 28, was the first NBA player toreport testing positive for Covid-19 back in March. Three months later, he still hasn’t fully recovered , Gobert told the French sports publication L’Equipe.

Days before his diagnosis, Gobert had made light of the pandemic when that he jokingly touched every microphone during a news conference.

He later publicly apologized and urged the public to maybe not fall into a false sense of security like that he did.

The rate of deaths is decreasing, so things are getting better, right?

“Our daily case/new infection rate has really skyrocketed to over 40,000,” said Dr. Jonathan Reiner, a professor at George Washington University School of Medicine.

Health experts say the current spikes in new cases coincide with what happened several weeks ago — when states started reopening and several people abandoned safety measures such as for example wearing masks or social distancing.

Yet while new cases soar, the daily variety of Covid-19 deaths have generally decreased . Don’t be fooled by that, doctors say.

First, deaths from Covid-19 usually lag weeks behind new infections. It can take up to fourteen days for symptoms to appear. After that, people may not get tested immediately. Then, it can take even longer for severe cases to require hospitalization.

“It takes about a week after someone becomes infected until they get sick enough to be hospitalized, and then often about a week after that until you start seeing deaths,” Reiner said.

“We’ve sort of plateaued with the death rate sort of fluctuating between 600 and 800 deaths per day. … Obviously, everyone is concerned about the death rate starting to take off again.”

Second, many of those newly infected are young people that are less likely to die from the virus. But they could still easily infect others by just talking or breathing

With the current rates of transmission, “we will reach 100,000 cases per day” in the US, said internal medicine specialist Dr. Jorge Rodriguez.

With this virus, “one person — on the average — infects three people, and we’re already at 40,000” new cases reported daily, Rodriguez said Tuesday.

It’s OKAY to maybe not wear a mask anymore

“As economies open up more, masks become more important, not less important,” said Jeremy Howard, a research scientist at the University of San Francisco.

Howard has spent a lot of the past four months in Texas, where that he noticed the use of face masks dropped as the state started reopening.

Arizona, Texas and Florida do not require face masks. All three states will have among the highest disease rates in the country, with Arizona closing bars, gyms and other businesses to cope with the crisis.

If 95% of Americans wore face masks in public places, it could prevent 33,000 deaths by October 1 , according to the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation.

US Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams said if you want more businesses to reopen and stay open, wear a mask.

“Some feel face coverings infringe on their freedom of choice- but if more wear them, we’ll have MORE freedom to go out,” tweeted Adams , who was simply nominated by President Donald Trump.

“Face coverings → less asymptomatic viral spread → more places open, and sooner! Exercise and promote your freedom by choosing to wear a face covering!”

We’re checking the temperatures of all employees / clients / party guests

Even people who do have symptoms may possibly not have a fever. In fact, many older adults — the age bracket most likely to suffer severe complications from Covid-19 — don’t get a fever at all

I’ve already tested negative

That’s not an excuse to stop taking precautions.

“Sometimes there are false negatives, which means you have the disease but the test doesn’t detect it,” according to Penn Medicine

“Because it is possible to get a negative result even when you have coronavirus, it is important to be careful even when you receive a negative result.”

Even if a negative test result is correct, you might have been infected since that test was taken.

Maybe we ought to just let nature simply take its course and get herd immunity

That’s a bad idea because some intensive care units are already at or near capacity, Rodriguez said.

Even if you get coronavirus but do not get very sick, this virus is highly contagious — and you could infect others who will require hospitalization.

And that may reduce take care of anyone else who needs it — such as for example car wreck victims or people struggling with heart attacks.

“People are being admitted to hospital beds and being admitted to ICU (intensive care unit) beds faster than they’re being discharged” due to the coronavirus, said Will Humble, executive director of the Arizona Public Health Association.

Humble said he’s worried hospitals will go into “crisis standards of care,” which ostensibly means “lower care for everybody, not just people with Covid-19.”

But the CDC director said everyone will help stop this deadly pandemic. It just takes personal responsibility.

“We have powerful tools at our disposal — social distancing, wear a face cover in public, and be disciplined about the frequent hand washing,” Redfield said.

“We are not defenseless against this disease.”