If being humane is not motivation enough, universities should consider the role of racial equity in their reopening plans.

The request was denied. Several days later, after bad press followed, TCU relented, granting faculty the best to choose how they would teach their fall courses.

And yet, universities persist, many motivated by fear of losing tuition dollars . As a colleague at an elite private university said, “Students are paying $70,000 a year. We’re offering them in-person instruction.”

While universities like my own and the California State University system have plumped for online teaching, many persist with plans for face-to-face instruction. If more universities can’t be convinced by public health data, they need to consider racial equity.

As a professor and woman of color at a public university with one of the most diverse and susceptible student populations in hawaii, I have seen the struggles my students and colleagues experience. From courses that not reflect our students’ experiences to the burden to be the few employees of color on campus, systemic racism thrives in predominantly white universities.

Amid the protests and demands change following George Floyd’s killing, universities have been quick to release statements demonstrating their commitments to racial justice. But at a moment when Black, brown, and Indigenous communities are bearing the brunt of the pandemic, why does not the commitment to equity extend with their safety aswell?

College sports are a notorious site of racial inequities in colleges. Major NCAA football programs in the SEC, Big Ten, and Big 12 were among the first to open practice facilities, and lots of are located in states which have lax mitigation protocols and currently are experiencing large spikes in Covid-19 cases. The close proximity of football puts athletes at high risk of both contracting and spreading the virus on the campuses and at away games. These predominantly white universities already are seeing positive cases , foreshadowing the consequences of Covid-19 on university communities. Conversely, historically Black colleges and universities like Morehouse College have light emitting diode the way in canceling fall sports

University employees of color are at high-risk as well. While research demonstrates administrators, tenure-line faculty and librarians at universities are overwhelmingly white , Black, brown, and Indigenous individuals are relatively better represented in staff positions and among service employees. These higher-risk roles expose them to Covid-19.

Student services staff, dining service employees and maintenance workers are among the most susceptible essential employees at universities, and they’re also the most diverse employee populations at universities. But universities aren’t shopping for them.

For example, in a recently available letter outlining the University of Maryland’s plans for fall posted on the university’s site, President Wallace D. Loh begins by acknowledging racial inequities and stating he is “mindful of the disparate impacts” of Covid-19 but then continues on to describe plans to re-populate campus for face-to-face instruction, with no accounting of those “disparate impacts.”

If universities are devoted to racial justice and to carrying it out of undoing systemic racism, they must do more to guard these students and workers of color.

While not all courses lend themselves to on the web teaching, the great majority do. The only responsible choice for universities would be to maximize on the web course options and to maintain de-densified campuses. Needlessly shepherding students in to classrooms, campus offices and residence and dining halls and onto athletic fields raises the danger of spreading Covid-19 on campus and endangers students and workers of color. But, most critically, universities need to allow faculty and staff to decide on online teaching and remote work options if they are the safest options for themselves, their own families and their communities.

If, in fact, Black Lives Matter to universities, they need to protect their most susceptible students and employees — or their commitments to equality are nothing more than empty statements.