Reolink Outdoor Security Camera Wireless Rechargeable Battery 1080P Video Night Vision Motion Detection, 2-Way Talk, Waterproof Support Google Assistant, Cloud Storage | Argus 2 + Solar Panel



Price: $114.99

(as of Aug 25,2020 17:04:15 UTC – Details)

Product Description

100% Wire-free Rechargeable Battery Powered Solar Powered Argus 2 and Solar Panel KIt

Rechargeable battery and WiFi connectivity make Argus 2 totally wire-free. No network or power cable, no drilling and no outlets needed. This wireless IP camera can be put anywhere you want.

Wider field of vision to cover more and see more. The battery powered outdoor camera with 130° wide viewing angle never miss a detail.

Instant motion alerts via email or notifications push to your device once triggered. Customized siren alarm helps to threaten potential-burglar away.

The IP Camera endures extreme weather conditions and will brave the outdoors in rain, hail, storm, snow, and sunshine.

Encrypted Cloud service ensures your motion-triggered recordings stored safely. Local SD card storage is also available.

Two-Way Audio

Listen and talk back through the built-in mic and speaker of this battery camera, greet someone or warn verbally any uninvited even when you’re not at home.

Google Assistant Compatible

Just say “Hey Google, show me the backyard” and you will see live feed from the camera on your Google Nest Hub or Chromecast-enabled TVs.

Non-stop Charging

Coming with Reolink Solar Panel, the outdoor wireless camera get non-stop power easily and achieve no extra wiring at all! Based on 2.4 GHz WiFi and works independently.

Network

2.4Ghz WiFi

2.4Ghz WiFi

2.4Ghz WiFi

2.4Ghz WiFi

3G 4G LTE

N/A

Night Vision

Clearer Starlight

Clearer Starlight

✓

✓

Clearer Starlight

N/A

Rechargeable Battery

5200mAh

5200mAh

5200mAh

5200mAh

7800mAh

N/A

Viewing Angle

130°

130°

130°

130°

110°

N/A

Reolink Cloud

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

N/A

Google Assistant&Alexa

✓

✓

✓

✓

N/A

N/A

Technical Details



Key Features

100% wire-free/ solar-powered

Power

Chargeable battery 5200mAh / Solar Panel

Battery Endurance

Constantly working in day-time max 960min/ night-time(IR on) max 540min.

Standby Time

4-6 Months/Non-stop with solar power

Network

2.4GHz/ IEEE 802.11b/g/n

Sensor

Sony 1080p starlight sensor

View Angle

Lens=3.26mm Fixed/ FOV 130° diagonal

Resolution

2.0Megapixel/ 1080P 15fps

Night Vision

6 IR Lights/ IR range 33ft

PIR

Built-in PIR/ detection range 120°/distance 30ft

Waterproof

IP65 Waterproof

2-Way Talk

Yes

Micro SD card

not included/ support max 64GB/ FAT32 format

Recording

Micro SD card motion record 8s/15s/30s or Cloud recording 8s per file

Mounting Base

Magnet mount / Bracket mount

Siren

Custom-Voice Siren Alarm

Work with Alexa & Google Assistant: Works with Amazon Alexa/ Echo Spot/ Echo Show/ Google Assistant – View your live video with a simple voice command, Argus 2 with Solar Panel is part of your smart home security system now.

No Wires Simple Installation – Reolink Argus 2+Solar Panel wireless battery security camera is rechargeable and get Non-Stop solar power supply with its own solar panel. No need to plug into power ever. Plug and play, neat easy installation requires no drilling so you can install it yourself in a few minutes with complete instructions. Work with Google assistant is also a hassle-free option to complete your home security system.

Vivid 1080p HD and Stunning Night Vision – This wireless detachable battery powered security outdoor camera can be slipped from the magnetic mount to take out with you. With starlight CMOS sensor and 6pcs 850nm infrared LEDs, the 1080p Full HD IP camera has advanced 33ft night vision and 130° wide field of vision, and get crystal clear videos and detailed images in a wider field even at night.

Record to SD Card and Cloud Storage – Micro SD card slot accepts up to 64GB for home security camera recording. Supports backup videos on Reolink Cloud to avoid the risk of losing footage and never be concerned about privacy leaks. Watch your property and pets in home while at work or at night with reliable Reolink security camera system.

Remotely Access Camera via Free Reolink Software – Live view and playback through the security camera via your iOS/Android phones or through windows or mac computers with free Reolink app or client, no monthly subscription fee required. Allowing up to 10 family members or friends to live view the surveillance camera simultaneously. Only support 2.4GHz WiFi.