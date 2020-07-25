Reolink Argus PT w/Solar Panel – Wireless Pan Tilt Solar Powered WiFi Security Camera System w/Rechargeable Battery Outdoor Home Surveillance, 2-Way Audio, Support Alexa/Google Assistant/Cloud



Reolink Argus PT with Solar Panel, 100% Wire-free Pan Tilt WiFi Outdoor Solar Power Security Camera System

Stay 100% free of cords and wiring hassles – Work great with Reolink Solar Panel and 2.4GHz Wi-fi.

Panoramic Camera with Tilt & Pan – Remotely rotate it and monitor every corner of your home in real time.

7-Day Free Secure Cloud Storage – If free cloud plan can’t meet your demand, you can choose other right paid plan.

More Sensitive Digital PIR Sensor – Protect your property and send timely and accurate alerts.

Free Reolink Mobile App and Client – Live view, playback and download record manually videos.

Warm Notice:

Camera Size: Φ98 x 112mm

Not support 24/7 continuous recording or NVR, only support motion detection recording.

Support micro SD card in FAT32 Format and with class 4 Read and Write speed or high level. 8GB or 16GB card is suggested.

Install Tip: Install the camera in the direction crossing the possible intruder instead of facing it and not higher than 9 feet from the ground. Please adjust the angle of the solar panel when the adjusting control on the bracket is loosed, not when the adjusting control is tightened.

Pan Tilt – Broaden Your View

You can easily control the PT camera to rotate 355° horizontally and 140° vertically to cover every angle of your house. Just with only 1 Argus PT, you can monitor the whole front porch or store.

1080p HD and Enhanced Night Vision

Argus PT with 1080p high resolution images and 105° wide field of vision. Built with CMOS Image sensor and 6pcs 850nm infrared LEDs, it enables sharp night vision up to 33 feet even in night.

Solar Power and Weatherproof

Argus PT get non-stop power from Reolink solar panel all day and all night. It is always ready for extreme environments with Weatherproof certification.

Get Remote Access Anywhere Anytime

Use free Reolink software to live view, playback and download record manually videos anytime. You can manage multiple Reolink cameras via same Reolink app or share it with 10 people.

• Not work with 5GHz Wi-Fi.

Secure Could Service for Playback

Free cloud plan provides 1GB cloud storage for one Reolink security camera so you can see what’s happened for the past 7 days for free. The encrypted cloud service secure data storage. Local SD card storage is also available.

Works with Google Assistant

You can quickly get access to your wireless camera Argus PT via Google Assistant. With a voice command like “ Hey Google, show me the backyard,” then you can see a live feed on your Google Nest Hub or Chromecast-enabled TVs.

Super Easy Installation and Use



Just mount the camera, Insert the battery, and SD Card (optional). Scan the QR code with the App and do initial setup. After that, Argus PT can record to sd card and make audio alarm without network but you can’t access it. If you want to access it, you should connect your devices and cameras to the same network (LAN) or the internet (WAN).

PIR Motion Detection and Alarm Push



The PIR sensor monitor movements, it will rapidly wake up within 0.8s and send you real-time alerts.

Email snapshots and push notifications to your device when a danger is detected.

The siren in 75db or customized voice alert will sound automatically to scare away the unwanted.

Support to control and activate remotely the siren on Reolink app or client.

Customize the time and sensitivity of motion detection to reduce false alarms.

Two-Way Audio



Built-in microphone and speaker, the wifi camera can intelligent filtering environment noise to realize barrier-free and smooth conversations. You could warn off any potential intruder and interactive with your baby or pet freely.

• Only works with the Reolink app and software. Not support ONVIF/WPS/ IP address access/ third-party apps such as Blue Iris.

What’s in the Package



1 x Reolink Argus PT (with Rechargeable Battery) and 1 x Solar Panel

1 x Micro USB Cable, 1 x Camera Bracket and 1 x Antenna

1 x Mounting Hole Template, 1 x Reset Needle and 1 x Pack of Screws

1 x Surveillance Sign and 1 x Quick Start Guide

* Warm Notice: Power adapter and Micro SD card aren’t included in box.

* 100% Wire-Free and Solar Powered: Argus PT runs on 2.4 GHz WiFi and stays fully-charged with Reolink Solar Panel which realize 100% wire-free security. With 6500mAh High-capacity battery, long-lasting power per charge and no worry about weather.

* Tilt & Pan and Stunning Night Vision: Argus PT can turn its head 355° horizontally and 140° vertically, which shows you everything in 1080p HD. With starlight CMOS image sensor, you can see clearer night vision up to 33ft and colorful images even at poor light.

* Real Smart Home Security Camera: Adapt more sensitive digital PIR motion sensor, support instant alerts, event recording to micro SD card and Reolink cloud, Google Assistant (US only). Just give voice commands and you will live view the camera on Google Home Hub or Chromecast-enabled TVs.

* Quick and Easy Setup: Easily mounted and installed both indoors and outdoors. With weatherproof certification, it never quits no matter in heavy rain or extreme sun. Scan the QR code with free Reolink App to get started.

* Truly Risk-free Purchase: Encrypted cloud service ensures your privacy safely. It’s free to playback the cloud video of the past 7 days. 2-Year Warranty ensures this will quickly become your favorite no-risk purchase. Listen and talk interactively with your beloved ones, ward off would-be burglars when off-site.