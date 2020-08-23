Reolink 4K 16CH PoE Video Surveillance Camera System, H.265 8pcs 8MP PoE IP Security Cameras Outdoor with a 8MP 16-Channel NVR, 3TB HDD pre-Installed,RLK16-800D8



PoE- Truly Plug &Play

Power, video, and audio run through a single network cable, making installation a lot simpler. Cameras can stretch to 270ft via CAT5 and 330ft via CAT6 Cable. Wired connection ensures stable data transmission compared to wireless cameras.

With or Without the Internet

This NVR can be used without being connected to the internet for local recording and live viewing. However, an internet connection is required to enable remote viewing, motion push notifications.

Data Encryption, Cyber Security

We use AWS server to achieve remote access, Reolink server is not involved, no customer data will be left to us. Besides, all the data is dynamically encrypted and safe.

7/24 Non-stop Recording



The 4K security camera system continuously records every single minute of what occurs in your home or business.

Reliable Security Grade HDD



Reolink NVR uses security certified hard drive that has been engineered specifically for the 7×24 high workload demands of security monitoring that normal HDD couldn’t do.

Smart Motion Alerts



The PoE camera security system detects moving objects and triggers alerts when danger occurs. Users will be sent an email and push notification immediately to their smart device, allowing for quick action when trouble arises.

Easy Remote Access



Users can live views or playbacks remotely on their smart devices. Be aware of what’s happening at home or in business at all times.Compatibility:

Free Reolink App (iOS, Android phone)

Free Reolink Client (Windows PC, Mac)

PoE IP Camera Specifications

Image Sensor: 1/2.5″ CMOS, 8MP (3840 × 2160)

Lens: 87.5°@ 4.0mm

Night Vision: 100ft, 18pcs IR LEDs

Audio: Built-in Mic

Viewing Angle: Horizontal: 87.5°; Vertical: 47°

Power: Power over Ethernet (PoE)

PoE Network Video Recorder



Specifications

IP Video Input: supports 16 IP cameras

Video Output: Monitor or HDTV via VGA, HDMI

Playback: 4 cameras can playback simultaneously

HDD Installed: Pre-installed a 3TB HDD

HDD Capacity: 2 x internal port, 4TB for each port(support up to 8TB in total)

Power over Ethernet Sockets: RJ45 X 16

USB Port: USB 2.0 x 2

Working Temperature: -10° C +45° C (14°-113° F)

Remote Access: iPhone/Android Phone, Windows/Mac PC

4K Ultra HD – Reolink 4K Ultra HD (8MP, 3840 × 2160) PoE camera delivers almost four times the clarity of 1080p. Our camera kit provides users a vivid display, even when you digitally zoom in. Any flaw or distortion you’ve encountered before has been eliminated, ensuring you the highest quality view of your surroundings.

Plug and Play PoE System – A simple PoE connection makes it easier to set-up and install your home security camera system. With one single network cable, stretching to 330ft, users can enjoy smooth security coverage of their entire house. This is perfect for both beginner camera users and DIY enthusiasts.

Continuous 24/7 Recording – With a pre-installed 3TB HDD, users are provided reliable 24/7 recording. You can also install an extra internal hard drive (up to 4TB) for backup storage.

Remote Access and Playback – The free Reolink app allows you to access all your cameras remotely, no matter how many you have. Check in on your home or business whenever, wherever. Perform live views and playbacks on your smart device (iPhone, Android, iPad) via WiFi or 3G/4G connection.

2 Years Warranty – Users are provided with a 30-day money-back guarantee and 2 years warranty. Simply contact Reolink tech support, and we will replace any defected or broken products.